How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at Georgia

It's a battle of the Bulldogs coming up on Saturday as Mississippi State travels to face Georgia. A severely depleted MSU roster due to COVID-19 testing protocols, injuries, player opt-outs and more will look to pull a massive upset over the nationally ranked group from Athens. You of course don't want to miss any of the action. Here's how you can watch or listen to the game.

What: Mississippi State at Georgia

Mississippi State at Georgia When: Saturday, November 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: Sanford Stadium – Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium – Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network (Commentators: Dave Neal and D.J. Shockley)

SEC Network (Commentators: Dave Neal and D.J. Shockley) Radio: MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES)

MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES) Satellite Radio/Internet: Hailstate.com/plus, Sirius XM (Channels 137, 190, 961), as well as on the TuneIn Radio app or TuneIn.com

Courtesy of MSU media relations, here are a few gameday notes for the Bulldogs headed into the contest:

Mississippi State and Georgia are meeting for the first time since 2017. Three of the last four meetings have taken place in Athens, and MSU has not won between the hedges since a 19-7 victory in 1956.

Saturday's game marks the 60th time State has played another school that shares its mascot. State boasts a 35-23-1 record against other Bulldogs and has played six such schools in its history.

State has recorded a takeaway in 32 of its last 35 games and is currently on a streak of nine straight games with either an interception or fumble recovery. In that nine-game stretch, MSU has 18 takeaways (9 FR, 9 INT).

MSU has held five of its six opponents below their season average for total offense this season. In two games, at Kentucky and against Texas A & M, State held the opponent to more than 100 yards fewer than its season average.

The Bulldog defense has been especially stout following a turnover this season. When the ball is taken away by an interception or fumble, State has allowed just 199 yards over 12 opposing possessions while forcing seven punts with four three-and-outs.

QB Will Rogers became just the seventh true freshman in program history to start a game at quarterback when he did so against Vanderbilt. Rogers threw for 226 yards, the most by a Bulldog true freshman in his first career start, and completed 35 passes, the most by a freshman in school history.

The Bulldogs are one of three SEC teams with multiple players who boast 20.0 tackles for loss in their careers. If LB Erroll Thompson (19.5) were to reach the milestone, State would be the only team in the league with three such players.

MSU has recovered six fumbles this year, which is tied for the SEC lead and tied for 15th in the FBS.

Four of the top five single-game completions totals in school history have been posted this season, and the Bulldogs have already completed 217 total passes in 2020. That ranks seventh in program history. The Bulldogs have completed at least 30 passes in all but one game this year.

RB Jo'quavious Marks ranks second nationally among freshmen with 38 receptions this season, which is a Bulldog single-season record for both freshmen and running backs. Marks would need 58 catches to crack the MSU single-season top 10.

LB Aaron Brule leads the Bulldogs with 20 total pressures this year per PFF (16 hurries, 2 hit, 2 sacks), which is tied for sixth in the SEC and leads all linebackers in the league. Brule is second on the team with 41 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss and posted a career-high 12 tackles against Vanderbilt.

Mississippi State is one of nine Power Five teams in the nation with more than 1,000 yards after catch this season. The Bulldogs lead the SEC in yards after catch (1,194) and rank fifth nationally. RB Jo’quavious Marks (215) leads all SEC true freshmen and ranks third among freshmen in the FBS.

Since 2010, the Bulldogs have posted gone winless in October twice (2019 and 2020). In those seasons combined, the Bulldogs have responded with a 4-1 record in the month of November. MSU has not had a losing record in November since 2012 and is 17-12 in that month since.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.