How to watch/listen to Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Mississippi State has lost four games in a row, but a new week presents new opportunity for the Bulldogs and MSU tries to get back on the winning track on Saturday against winless Vanderbilt. You of course don't want to miss any of the action, so here is where you can watch or listen to State's battle against the Commodores, along with several items of note entering the game.

What: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State When: Saturday, November 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Davis Wade Stadium – Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium – Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network (Commentators: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb)

SEC Network (Commentators: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb) Radio: MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES)

MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES) Satellite Radio/Internet: Hailstate.com/plus, Sirius XM (Channels 133, 190, 961), as well as on the TuneIn Radio app or TuneIn.com

Courtesy of MSU media relations, here are a few gameday notes for the Bulldogs headed into the contest:

Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt for the 82nd homecoming game in program history. The Bulldogs boast an all-time record of 55-22-3 in homecoming matchups and have won 10 straight. Vanderbilt will be the 39th different homecoming opponent in school history.

The Bulldogs will don throwback uniforms featuring the Flying M logo, which was used throughout the late 60s and early 70s to recognize State's close ties to the United States' space program and aerospace and aeronautics research.

While he was the offensive coordinator at Kentucky, Mike Leach played Vanderbilt twice, winning both matchups. In 1997, the Wildcats won, 21-10, in Nashville, and the next season saw Kentucky defeat the Commodores by a score of 55-17.

State has won seven of its last eight meetings with Vanderbilt and has not lost to the Commodores since 2004. The teams have not played each other since the 2014 season when then-No. 4 MSU claimed a 51-0 victory. MSU has outscored Vanderbilt, 83-17, over the last three meetings.

State has recorded a takeaway in 31 of its last 34 games and is currently on a streak of eight straight games with either an interception or fumble recovery. In that seven-game stretch, MSU has 13 takeaways (7 FR, 6 INT).

MSU has held all five of its opponents below their season average for total offense this season. In two games, at Kentucky and against Texas A & M, State held the opponent to more than 100 yards fewer than its season average.

The Bulldog defense has been especially stout following a turnover this season. When the ball is taken away by an interception or fumble, State has allowed just 158 yards over 11 opposing possessions while forcing seven punts with four three-and-outs.

MSU is second in the SEC and No. 21 nationally in total defense (336.2 yards per game). State is one of seven Power 5 teams allowing less than 350 yards per game.

A pair of Bulldog offensive linemen graded out among the top 10 in the nation in pass blocking last week at Alabama. LaQuinston Sharp (89.0) ranked fourth in the nation, and Charles Cross (88.5) was tied for seventh according to Pro Football Focus.

The Bulldogs have broken 10 single-game passing records this season. Most recently,Will Rogers set the completion percentage record (minimum 15 attempts) against Texas A & M. Rogers completed 83.3 percent of his attempt (15-of-18), surpassing John Bond's 81.3 percent (13-fo-16) mark at Tulane on Sept. 4, 1982.

MSU already boasts seven receivers with 15 or more catches this season. Last year, only four players reached that mark. RB Jo'quavious Marks has already caught 31 passes, more than any Bulldog in 2019.

A total of 20 student-athletes have made their Mississippi State debut this season. Newcomers have accounted for 37.7 percent of MSU’s all-purpose yards this season (761 of 2,020 yards) and 96.7 percent of State's total offense. Defensively, they have combined for 46 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

The Bulldogs are one of five teams in the nation to record more than 1,000 yards after catch this season (1,015). The four teams ahead of MSU have all played an additional game (Clemson, Alabama, Texas Tech and West Virginia). RB Jo’quavious Marks (174 yards after catch) leads all SEC true freshmen and ranks fourth among freshmen in the FBS.

