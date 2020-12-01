SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State's upcoming signing class continues to alter as Starkville running back Amariyon Howard decommits

Joel Coleman

Just a little more than two weeks from the early signing period, Mississippi State football's Class of 2021 continues to be adjusted.

The latest change came on Tuesday as running back Amariyon Howard out of Starkville High School announced he has decommitted from MSU. Howard posted the news on social media.

"I would like to begin by saying how grateful I am for Mississippi State University offering me an opportunity to play football for such a great program but at this time I have decided it is in my best interest to explore other opportunities," Howard posted. "Therefore I am officially decommitting from Mississippi State University and reopening the recruiting process. Thank (you) to the coaches that showed interest and my family for supporting me and above all I thank God almighty."

Howard had been committed to MSU since late last year. He originally made his pledge to the Bulldogs when Joe Moorhead was still the head man at State. Now though, Howard appears to be headed elsewhere.

Howard had 325 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground for Starkville this past season. He also caught 18 passes for 197 yards in a year where he was hampered a bit by injuries. Howard is rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Howard becomes the second recruit to decommit from MSU in as many days. On Monday, defensive back Myzel Williams announced he was reopening his recruiting process. Also on Monday, wide receiver Rodarius Thomas announced his commitment to the Bulldogs as he plans to head to Mississippi State after previously being committed to South Carolina.

With all the recent changes, MSU's Class of 2021 currently sits at 19 commits. The Bulldogs have the country's 24th-ranked class per 247Sports, while Rivals rates the MSU group at No. 31 in the nation.

