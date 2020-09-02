SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State assistant coach Tony Hughes discusses encountering racism growing up and setting example for young, Black men

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State associate head coach/nickelbacks coach Tony Hughes has a unique perspective. He’s a former member of the United States Marine Corps. He has been an assistant coach at all three Division I universities in the state of Mississippi. He has been a head coach at Jackson State. And he’s a Black man, now coaching during a moment in this country that Hughes calls a “defining time.”

On Tuesday night, in the light of collegiate player protests around the country including one from the Bulldogs last Thursday, the 61-year-old Hughes spoke to the media and addressed his feelings and talked of how he’s striving to be an example for young, Black men that are playing for the Bulldogs.

“(I’m) just trying to be an inspiration to them to let them know that this can be a starting point to something great – not just something great in the state of Mississippi, but the start of something great in your life,” Hughes said. “You can be a difference-maker for a lot of people being a young, African-American male that grows up in the state.”

Hear more from Hughes in the video above as he describes his life experiences, encountering racism growing up and much, much more.

