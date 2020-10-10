WATCH: Mississippi State defensive line coach Jeff Phelps discusses his group after two weeks of action

Mississippi State's defensive line has been extremely reliable through two games this season. The Bulldogs will need to be strong up front again Saturday facing a Kentucky team that poses quite a challenge. Earlier this week, MSU defensive line coach Jeff Phelps met with reporters to discuss how his unit has played so far and what he's looking for out of his guys in Kentucky. Watch and hear what all Phelps had to say in the video above.

