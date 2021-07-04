Former Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons Makes NFL.com's 'All-Under-25 Team'

Former Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has quickly made himself a significant part of the Tennessee Titans defense in the short time he's been in Nashville, and there's plenty of optimism surrounding the future of his career.

Simmons, 23, was recently named to NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team.

"Simmons took a big step in Year 2 after getting a late start as a rookie due to an injury he suffered while training for the draft," Nick Shook wrote. "He recorded three of his five career sacks in 2020, finishing second on the Titans in QB hits with 14. This is a bit of an under-the-radar selection as Simmons has yet to become a household name, but he’s trending toward lofty status.”

Simmons started all 15 games he appeared in on the 2020 season, recording five pass breakups. He also posted 49 total tackles (24 solo), three tackles for loss and three sacks.

Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated also listed Simmons as a player he believes could make his first Pro Bowl this year.

"Simmons had 14 quarterback hits and five pass breakups in addition to three sacks and three fumble recoveries in 2020," he wrote. "Most incredibly, Simmons was among the league leaders in net yards over average against the run, which, when accounting for snap percentages and actual time on the field, was astounding. None of the three players who finished in front of him played anywhere close to 75% of their team snaps, yet Simmons held a -0.71 yards average over the course of almost 900 snaps. So, the Titans could count on a run against them going for almost a yard less when Simmons was on the field."

Expect Simmons to have a statement year with the Titans this season, with a regular offseason to prepare and a stronger defense overall surrounding him in Nashville.

The Titans have been impressive as an offense with important pieces like quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver AJ Brown, also adding wideout Julio Jones this offseason.

Perhaps with Simmons continuing to elevate and a defense that could be fearsome in 2021, Tennessee could be a team to watch to go all the way.