Bulldogs in the NFL: Dak Prescott Draws Praise From Former Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is off to a 3-1 start to the 2021 season -- one so impressive you'd hardly believe that he had suffered a compound fracture and a dislocated ankle just the year prior.

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson is one of many who has taken notice of the MVP-level performance Prescott has put on this season.

“He’s actually playing better than I expected,” the Hall-of-Famer said Monday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.'' “We were all concerned how he was going to play coming off of injury... He hasn’t missed a beat. In fact, he’s playing better.”

It's safe to say that concern has faded now that Prescott has opened the season completing over 75% of his passes for 1,066 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions through the first four games.

In his latest performance, a dominant 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers, the signal-caller completed 14-of-22 passes (63.6%) for 188 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. In the three performances before that, Prescott tossed for over 200 yards in each one (238 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles, 237 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers and 403 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

This has been an interesting bounceback to watch in that there were several people who voiced their thoughts on a potentially strong return for Prescott, but yet he's still impressing us all with just how much he's leveled up this season in spite of the major injury last year and the strained shoulder earlier this offseason.

So far it looks like Prescott's vision for a "very special year" that he seemed to speak into existence before the season began has held true.

“Improvement, a lot of improvement, obviously from last year to this year, but deeper than that from those first five games,” Prescott said in an interview with Newy Scruggs of NBC 5 DFW this offseason.

"Take those first five games and just say we’re going to be better than that as a team. We’re going to play more complementary football from defense to offense to special teams, and then we’re going to have a healthy team. We’ve all approached the offseason. We approached the season the right way. We’re just excited. We’re excited that hopefully, we can stay healthy, we can get good fortune on that end. And we can just put everything we’ve worked hard for together on all stages and all phases of the game. We’re excited for this year. It’s going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans.”

Prescott and the Cowboys will look to stay hot, aiming to extend their three-game winning streak to a four-game winning streak as they face the visiting New York Giants on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT in AT&T Stadium.