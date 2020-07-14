Cowbell Corner
Former Bulldog Jones reportedly gets big contract extension from Chiefs

Joel Coleman

Former Mississippi State defensive tackle Chris Jones apparently has the deal he's been looking for. Jones, who used Twitter to threaten he'd sit out the 2020 season if a deal wasn't reached, has reportedly reached agreement on a four-year contract worth up to $85 million.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Jones on Tuesday. Here are the details, per Schefter:

Jones had previously received the franchise tag designation from Kansas City, but had not signed his tender. The two sides had until a Wednesday deadline to reach an agreement on a long-term deal. After news broke on Tuesday that Jones had the terms he wanted, he reacted on Twitter:

Jones has been a key part of the Kansas City roster since he was picked out of Mississippi State in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. In 61 career games, Jones has totaled 128 tackles and 33 sacks. He has 37 career tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.

Jones is fresh off a season in which he missed three games with a groin injury, but was selected to play in the Pro Bowl for the first time and helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Long before all this though, Jones was shining on the football field at MSU. The Houston, Mississippi, native played for the Bulldogs from 2013 through 2015 and totaled 102 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his three-year career.

He originally came to Mississippi State as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2013. He was rated as the second-best defensive end in the country at the time by 247Sports. 

