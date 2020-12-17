Mississippi State wide receiver enters transfer portal

Another Bulldog is looking for a new home

Dontea Jones is looking for a new football home.

The Mississippi State receiver has entered the transfer portal, Cowbell Corner has confirmed. The news was first reported by 247Sports. Jones, a senior, will still have one year left remaining to play at a new school after the NCAA ruled that this season will not count against players' eligibility.

Jones hasn't seen the field at all for the Bulldogs this year. The former tight end, who became a receiver upon the arrival of head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense prior to this season, hasn't been in game action for MSU since 2019.

Wide receiver Dontea Jones has entered the transfer portal. He was with Mississippi State from 2016 through this season. (Photo courtesy Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports)

However Jones saw action in 24 total contests over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, playing in a dozen games each year. He also played in four games as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

Jones didn't catch a pass in his first year on the field, but caught four in 2018, totaling 66 yards and scoring his only career touchdown – a 17-yard, one-handed reception against Stephen F. Austin in that year's season opener.

In 2019, Jones caught six balls for 44 yards. He had at least one catch in each of the first three games of the season, then tallied two more against Abilene Christian later in the year.

Those catches ended up being the final receptions of Jones' Bulldog career. Now, the McCool, Mississippi, native who played his high school career at both Louisville as well as Jireh (North Carolina) Prep, is moving on.

