Watch: Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr. Ejected for Targeting

Mississippi State is down a cornerback in the first quarter.

Mississippi State has one of the best cornerback duos in the country between Martin Emerson Jr. and Emmanuel Forbes. The Bulldogs lost half of that early on as Emerson was ejected from the game for targeting before the action of the first quarter had really even started to get underway.

There's a lot of controversy surrounding the call, as there so often tends to be with targeting calls in college football.

Emerson is largely expected to be a first-round or second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. So far this season, he totals 36 tackles (23 solo) and two passes defended. On his three-year career as a Bulldog, Emerson totals 139 tackles (84 solo), 14 passes defended one forced fumble and one interception.

Here's a look at hit on Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson that got Emerson sidelined: