Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Four-star wide receiver Theodore Knox commits to Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach keeps digging in over in the Lone Star State as another Texas native says he's a Bulldog.

Consensus four-star wide receiver Theodore Knox from The Woodlands High School took to social media on Saturday to announce he has committed to MSU. Knox becomes the third Bulldog commit to come out of Texas so far in the 2021 class, joining quarterbacks Sawyer Robertson and Daniel Greek.

"First off, I would like to thank God for all of the blessings I have received," Knox posted online. "I would also like to thank my family for all of their support in this journey. Thank you to every coach that extended a scholarship offer and believing in me as a young man. With all of that being said, I am excited to commit to Mississippi State University. 

"I am 100% committed and can't wait to recruit the best players in the country to come join me in Starkville. Hail State."

According to the 247Sports composite, Knox is the second four-star recruit in MSU's 2021 class, joining Robertson. Knox is the second receiver in the class, joining three-star wideout Brandon Buckhaulter.

Knox had offers from schools all over the country, including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas. In the end though, the 5-foot-10, 167-pound speedster decided he wants to be a Bulldog.

With Knox's commitment, Mississippi State now sits with the 41st-ranked 2021 class in the country per 247Sports. The Bulldogs are currently ranked 10th in the Southeastern Conference, ahead of South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Q&A Part 1: MSU O-line coach Mason Miller talks playing up front in the air raid, Charles Cross and more

Miller has been impressed with several of his guys already

Joel Coleman

Former Mississippi State head coach Rick Ray lands new job

Ray coached at MSU from 2012-2015

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State signee Austin Hendrick inks with Cincinnati Reds

Now three of the five MSU-tied players picked in the MLB Draft have signed

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: A day at the Mississippi Capitol

Recapping a unique day as MSU, Ole Miss and many Mississippi schools went to Jackson on Thursday to lobby for a new state flag

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State's Mike Leach discusses football in a pandemic and Kylin Hill (and has fun with Lane Kiffin too)

While coaches roamed the Mississippi Capitol on Thursday, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach took a couple of minutes to talk a little football

Joel Coleman

Bigger than sports: MSU, Ole Miss join together with others at Mississippi Capitol to push for new state flag

Administrators and coaches spend morning meeting with legislators in Jackson and are hopeful for a flag change

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: What do we know about the 2020 Egg Bowl?

A much-too-early look at the Egg Bowl and this year's Arkansas Razorbacks

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State continues push for a new state flag

The latest updates on the state flag issue from the MSU side of things

Joel Coleman

MSU's Cohen speaks on Kylin Hill's tweet and more on SportsTalk Mississippi

Cohen voices support for MSU running back's stance

Joel Coleman

by

Bostonfan1967

Mississippi State baseball signee Blaze Jordan inks with Boston Red Sox

Jordan signs for more than $1 million over his slot value

Joel Coleman