Four-star wide receiver Theodore Knox commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach keeps digging in over in the Lone Star State as another Texas native says he's a Bulldog.

Consensus four-star wide receiver Theodore Knox from The Woodlands High School took to social media on Saturday to announce he has committed to MSU. Knox becomes the third Bulldog commit to come out of Texas so far in the 2021 class, joining quarterbacks Sawyer Robertson and Daniel Greek.

"First off, I would like to thank God for all of the blessings I have received," Knox posted online. "I would also like to thank my family for all of their support in this journey. Thank you to every coach that extended a scholarship offer and believing in me as a young man. With all of that being said, I am excited to commit to Mississippi State University.

"I am 100% committed and can't wait to recruit the best players in the country to come join me in Starkville. Hail State."

According to the 247Sports composite, Knox is the second four-star recruit in MSU's 2021 class, joining Robertson. Knox is the second receiver in the class, joining three-star wideout Brandon Buckhaulter.

Knox had offers from schools all over the country, including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas. In the end though, the 5-foot-10, 167-pound speedster decided he wants to be a Bulldog.

With Knox's commitment, Mississippi State now sits with the 41st-ranked 2021 class in the country per 247Sports. The Bulldogs are currently ranked 10th in the Southeastern Conference, ahead of South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.