Mississippi State's Kobe Jones Q&A: On the past, his future and more

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has been incredibly vocal this season about how big the presence of senior defensive end Kobe Jones has been. Leach has said he'd like a team full of guys like Jones.

There's no question the Starkville native has been a rock for the Bulldogs, not only this year, but for the last half decade. There have been three different head coaches and multiple assistants don the maroon and white since Jones first joined MSU prior to the 2016 season. And while coaches have come and gone, Jones has been a constant.

This coming Saturday, Jones and other Mississippi State seniors will be honored prior to MSU's game against Auburn. It'll be a unique senior ceremony, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how the NCAA has actually ruled that this season doesn't count against athletes' eligibility. So players like Jones have the opportunity to return in 2021 if they so desire.

Earlier this week, Jones spoke with the media and discussed his thinking on the future, as well as his time as a Mississippi State Bulldog. Watch video of the media session above or read below for a slightly-edited transcript.

Jones on how MSU’s core group of seniors have handled all the coaching changes through the years and the thought process heading into senior day on Saturday: "We have been through a lot of changes. I guess we’ve just kind of seen what new things we can take from each new opportunity every time. So just kinda taking it one day at the time and embracing the process and whatever comes with it. So we just look at the bright side of things and experience we can take from it."

Jones on what it has been like adjusting to new coaching staffs so much: "I guess the first couple of changes, it’s probably more of a shock. But as it goes on, we kind of get used to seeing certain things and certain schemes. So we don’t really see too many surprises nowadays."

Jones on what he’s thinking on possibly coming back for another year: "Not really thinking that far ahead. Just taking it a day at the time trying to get whatever I can get out of this season. Just really focusing on the season at hand and wrapping up and finishing strong."

Jones on his message to the team when times got tough this season with limited players available: "The motto was just, ‘We all we got and we all we need.’ Just letting guys know that everything we need was in the room and just really to depend on our preparation and our core values and be a Bulldog. That was the message mostly."

Jones on staying at home and playing his entire college career in his hometown: "It means a lot. I embrace the community I grew up in a lot. The people here mean a lot to me. And it was just the culture of the program – the grit here and the blue-collar mentality. I knew if I came here, I was going to reach my ceiling or have a great idea of where I need to go to hit my ceiling."

Jones on the praise he’s gotten for being a leader this year: "It’s confirmation that we’re doing something right and it’s a great honor whenever I hear it, whether it’s from a scout guy or the head coach. It’s just a great honor that what we’re doing is appreciated."

Jones on the relationship between himself and fellow senior leader Erroll Thompson: "We make a lot of jokes about that day to day, just how old we feel and how when we were younger guys, we didn’t ever think this day would come. But now it’s here. That’s my guy who has been through a lot of things. And I feel like we have great chemistry out there and he’s a great guy to play beside and we have fun doing it."

