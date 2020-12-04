SI.com
Quarterback Jack Kristofek announces plans to transfer to Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

For the second time in as many days, a player has announced plans to transfer to Mississippi State. 

After former Central Florida defensive lineman Randy Charlton said Thursday he is heading to MSU, Sam Houston State quarterback Jack Kristofek did the same on Friday. Kristofek took to social media to announce his plans.

Kristofek entered the transfer portal last month. He didn't see any action this season as Sam Houston State did not play this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In 2019, Kristofek played in four games. He completed four of his five pass attempts for 36 yards as a true freshman. Since Kristofek didn't play in more than four games, he remains a freshman and brings four years of eligibility with him to Starkville.

Kristofek is expected to be a preferred walk-on for Mississippi State. He'll be joining a 2021 MSU quarterback room that'll include current signal caller Will Rogers. State also has a pair of quarterbacks verbally committed in the 2021 class – Sawyer Robertson and Daniel Greek.

Kristofek at the very least provides depth that is incredibly familiar with a pass-happy offensive style similar to what MSU head coach Mike Leach runs. In his high school football career at First Baptist Academy in Texas, Kristofek threw for a whopping 6,530 yards with 84 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions combined over his junior and senior seasons.

