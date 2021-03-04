What are Kylin Hill's NFL Draft prospects?

In a 2020 that was eventful for pretty much everyone walking the planet, Kylin Hill had about as many peaks and valleys as anyone.

The former Mississippi State running back started the year declaring for the NFL Draft. He then changed his mind and decided to come back to MSU to play for the Bulldogs and new head coach Mike Leach. Then, following a summer in which Hill gained nationwide attention for a social media post that – at least to some degree – helped change the state of Mississippi's flag, Hill played in only three games in 2020 before opting out and fully setting his sights on the NFL.

So where does all this leave Hill headed into the 2021 NFL Draft? Former NFL head coach Jim Mora, Jr., joined Cowbell Corner to discuss his thoughts on how NFL front offices might view Hill. See full video of Mora's chat with Cowbell Corner publisher Joel Coleman at the top of this page. But it seems safe to say, Mora is high on Hill's chances of making an impact on Sundays in the future.

"He's kind of got that build that NFL teams are looking for now," Mora said of Hill. "He plays with good pad level. He's down low. He's explosive. He's got good feet. And I think he's got an internal toughness to him. I don't think he's afraid of challenges. I think you can take the things he was involved with off the field, that maybe not everyone agrees with, and you can say, 'You know what, this kid, he's not afraid of a challenge. He's not afraid to take on things that are maybe a little bit controversial because he has strength of character.' And I think he'll channel that to the NFL in the right way. So I think he's a very, very appealing prospect."

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29 and runs through May 1. Again, for much more from Mora on Hill, check out the full video at the top of this page.

