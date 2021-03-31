FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Defensive back Kylon Griffin commits to Bulldogs

State of Alabama prospect pledges to head westward to MSU
Mississippi State's next group of Bulldogs has added another member.

On Wednesday, defensive back Kylon Griffin of Montgomery (Alabama) Catholic Preparatory School revealed that he has committed to MSU's Class of 2022.

"It's a huge blessing and dream come true to announce that I am committing to Mississippi State University," said a posting to Griffin's Twitter account.

Griffin is rated as a three-star recruit per both 247Sports and Rivals. He chose the Bulldogs over a host of offers including opportunities at Florida State, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa, Nebraska, UCF and others.

Griffin helped lead Montgomery Catholic to the state championship game this past season as he totaled 55 tackles to go along with a pair of interceptions and 10 pass break-ups. He'll now try to bring that type of impact to MSU.

Griffin joins fellow commits Jacarius Clayton (offensive lineman), Khalid Moore (linebacker), Jaterrious Elam (defensive back), Dakota Jordan (athlete) and Jackson Cannon (offensive lineman) as part of State's Class of 2022. None of that group, or others, can sign and make their commitments official until the December signing period, at the earliest.

Following Griffin's commitment, Mississippi State currently has the country's 22nd-ranked upcoming class according to 247Sports. Rivals has the Bulldogs with the No. 23 group in the nation. Of course those rankings mean very little with a long way to go before prospects can put pen to paper.

