WATCH: Mike Leach discusses the Armed Forces Bowl and more

For the 11th straight season, Mississippi State will play in a postseason game when the Bulldogs battle No. 22 Tulsa on New Year's Eve. On Sunday after MSU's football practice, head coach Mike Leach met with reporters to discuss the upcoming game and a variety of other topics pertaining to the Bulldogs. Watch above for full video of Leach's Sunday press conference.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.