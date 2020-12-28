FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: Mike Leach discusses the Armed Forces Bowl and more

MSU's head coach meets with reporters ahead of State's New Year's Eve game against Tulsa
Author:
Publish date:

For the 11th straight season, Mississippi State will play in a postseason game when the Bulldogs battle No. 22 Tulsa on New Year's Eve. On Sunday after MSU's football practice, head coach Mike Leach met with reporters to discuss the upcoming game and a variety of other topics pertaining to the Bulldogs. Watch above for full video of Leach's Sunday press conference.

