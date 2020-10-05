Mississippi State's Mike Leach discusses the origin of the term 'Air Raid', complete with siren imitation

Ever wonder how Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's offense got dubbed as the 'Air Raid'? Well wonder no more. On Monday at his weekly press conference, Leach ventured off script a little and told the tale of how his scheme got its name. And the story comes complete with Leach trying to imitate an actual air raid siren. Watch the above video for another classic Mike Leach moment.

