SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Mike Leach sends out an invitation to hop on the Mississippi State bandwagon

Joel Coleman

What do you do when you're Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and your team just upset the defending national champions? You let folks know that now's a good time to hop onboard the bandwagon of course! That's exactly what Leach did in a video released by Mississippi State on Monday. Take a look below as Leach invites interested parties to hop on the Bulldog bandwagon:

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big League Bulldogs: Regular Season Wraps Up

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mike Leach discusses Mississippi State's upset over LSU

The Leach era begins with a shocking win down in Baton Rouge

Joel Coleman

by

earthnannie

WATCH: Mississippi State's K.J. Costello discusses his record-breaking day against LSU

Costello set the SEC's new single-game passing yardage record

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello picks up national player of the week honor

Costello set a new SEC single-game passing yardage record on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State surges into Top 25 rankings after upset win over LSU

The Bulldogs are now a consensus Top-20 team

Joel Coleman

All the astounding notes of Mississippi State's upset win over LSU

It was quite a day for the Bulldogs in Baton Rouge

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/27): Woodruff dominates, Graveman shines and Moreland goes yard

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Sunday/Monday: What's true after Mississippi State upsets defending national champion LSU?

At long last, it's the return of These are the Things that are True

Joel Coleman

Costello Breaks SEC's Single-Game Passing Record in LSU Win

The Mike Leach Air Raid is off and running for the Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State at LSU: Thoughts at the half

A quick look at the first two quarters between the Bulldogs and Tigers

Joel Coleman