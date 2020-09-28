Mike Leach sends out an invitation to hop on the Mississippi State bandwagon

What do you do when you're Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and your team just upset the defending national champions? You let folks know that now's a good time to hop onboard the bandwagon of course! That's exactly what Leach did in a video released by Mississippi State on Monday. Take a look below as Leach invites interested parties to hop on the Bulldog bandwagon:

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.