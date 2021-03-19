FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Mike Leach discusses the start of spring football practice

The Bulldogs held their first workout of the spring on Thursday
Mississippi State has started down the road towards its 2021 football season.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs held their first practice of the spring as MSU begins preparations for head coach Mike Leach's second season at the helm. 

Following Thursday's practice, Leach met with reporters to discuss his initial impressions of his team and a whole lot more. You can watch Leach's full press conference with the video at the top of this page.

