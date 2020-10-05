SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach meets with reporters ahead of Saturday game at Kentucky

Joel Coleman

On the heels of an upset loss to Arkansas, Mississippi State tries to get back on the winning track this week as the Bulldogs travel to face Kentucky. Ahead of the game, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters for his weekly press conference on Monday. Watch the video above to hear from Leach as he discusses the loss to Arkansas, the origins of the name 'Air Raid' and previews the challenges ahead in Kentucky.

