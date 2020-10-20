WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's off-week media session

Mississippi State has an open date this coming weekend, but there is still much for the Bulldogs to figure out before next taking the field on October 31 at Alabama. On Tuesday night, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters to discuss things. Watch above for the latest update from Leach as his team works to overcome the group's current struggles.

