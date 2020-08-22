WATCH: Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach discusses first week of preseason camp

Mississippi State football has now finished up its first week of preseason camp. On Saturday afternoon, Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with media online via Zoom to break it all down.

Watch above as Leach discusses how his receivers are picking up the Air Raid, how the quarterbacks and running backs are progressing, how the tight-ends-turned-receivers are adapting and more.

Keep it tuned to Cowbell Corner for continuing coverage of Mississippi State training camp and all things Bulldogs.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter @SIBulldogs, and find the site and like it on Facebook by searching for Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner.