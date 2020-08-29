WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach discusses where the Bulldogs stand after two weeks of camp

The Mississippi State team's Thursday protest against social injustice was the biggest talking point of the last week, but the fact of the matter is the Bulldogs still wrapped up their second week of preseason training camp and there are other things to discuss as well on the football front. On Saturday, MSU head coach Mike Leach did just that. Yes, he talked about the protest, but he also addressed how the installation of his Air Raid offense is going, who's the leader at quarterback and much, much more. Full video of Leach's Saturday press conference is above (and you'll have to forgive him as he incorrectly hears one question regarding off-field assistant coach Jamar Chaney and thus provides an incorrect answer).

