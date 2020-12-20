WATCH: MSU coach Mike Leach discusses victory over Missouri

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State has shown flashes of progress over the course of the last few weeks and on Saturday, the Bulldogs' reaped a reward for their growth. MSU blew past Missouri 51-32 at Davis Wade Stadium to close out the 2020 regular season in style. Watch above for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's full postgame press conference as he discusses the MSU win and his team's bowl hopes and more.

As for a few of the details of the State victory, Will Rogers passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Jaden Walley had 129 yards receiving, giving him four straight games with at least 100 yards. Walley also had a touchdown. The Bulldogs racked up a season-high 151 yards on the ground, led by Jo'quavious Marks' 70-yard day with a touchdown. MSU finished with 446 yards of total offense.

Defensively, the Bulldogs had big moments as well. Emmanuel Forbes had a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six. Collin Duncan picked off a pass as well. In all, MSU was the beneficiary of four Missouri turnovers.

Mississippi State's overall record improved to 3-7 with the win. The Bulldogs notched victories over LSU, Vanderbilt and now Missouri over the course of a wild season that featured conference-only games.

Now, the Bulldogs await their fate and will likely have an opportunity to play at least one more game. The NCAA waived the win requirement to qualify for bowl games in this COVID-19-impacted season, so it's probable MSU will have the chance to fill one of the SEC's bowl slots.

