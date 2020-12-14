Mike Leach lets loose frustrations of COVID-impacted 2020

The year 2020 has been a wild one for basically everyone. COVID-19 has impacted us all.

College football has of course had to navigate the coronavirus as well and on Monday at his weekly press conference, Mississippi State's Mike Leach tried to break all the madness down in an approximately three-minute long spiel that outlined just how all over the place this season has been.

Watch full video of Leach discussing it all above, or below, read a full transcript of the leader of the Bulldogs' thoughts:

"I think the thing that's a drag and is a drain is the stop and start. These guys are playing, these guys aren't. You're going to play, you're going to play. No, oops. Now you're not going to play.

"OK, we're not playing them this year. Oh well, no we're going to play them in two weeks instead. The season ends now. No it doesn't, it ends now.

"OK, recruiting. What can you do? Well you can do this. You can't do that. You can do this instead. Well, you can do that, but not this. And are we going to go ahead and have signing day when it is? Yes, we are. Well maybe we're not. Yeah we probably are. Yes we are.

"OK, are we practicing today? I don't know. OK, so this many guys are positive. OK, well who are the contact tracers? We have to track that down. OK, how many o-linemen do we have? Who's going to play guard? OK, now, do we have enough corners? Oh, I don't know. Well this guy, he played a little corner in high school.

"OK, what time does this start? Well, I don't know. They're going to change that. Now there's a procedure for this. We're going to test this many times a week. No, it's going to be that many. OK, contact tracers are out this long? No, they're out that long. OK, what constitutes a contact tracer? And then in the back of that, you're wondering, OK, the NFL does it one way. We do it another.

"You know, it's just the stop and start and the incessant change, adjustment. Yeah, you (the reporters at home) are dealing with it yourselves. I see y'all sitting in these rooms and some of you look more cheerful than others. Some try to look cheerful but you're kind of gloomy because you're stuck in there.

"So then we're sitting in here (at these press conferences) doing it like this (virtually) pretending it's all for real. 'This is just like a regular press conference. This is just a brilliant idea, let's do it like this all the time.' Everybody has been through this. The determination, yeah we have some problems we have to deal with.

"And any time you get committees involved in something it's going to be convoluted, twisted up. And the politicians are trying to beat their chests and maximize on this at every step. And in the end, together with all the commotion and clutter, we’ve created one of the most joyless seasons on earth. And hopefully we have the presence of mind not to repeat it this way again.

"Other than that, it's been great."

