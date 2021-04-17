FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Mike Leach discusses the Maroon-White Spring Game

MSU's leader breaks down his takeaways from Saturday
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State put an exclamation point on its 2021 spring practices on Saturday as the Bulldogs hosted the Maroon-White Game at Davis Wade Stadium. 

Following the contest, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters to discuss all the action. You can watch Leach's full press conference with the video at the top of this page.

