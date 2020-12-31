FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: Mike Leach discusses Armed Forces Bowl win, postgame fight

MSU's head coach meets with reporters after the Bulldogs top Tulsa
Author:
Publish date:

It was an eventful Armed Forces Bowl to say the least. Mississippi State earned its first postseason win since 2017 with a 28-26 victory over No. 22 Tulsa, then afterwards, a major postgame brawl ensued. When the dust settled, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters to break down the game, as well as the fight. Watch above for full video of Leach's Armed Forces Bowl postgame press conference.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

USATSI_15382448
Football

WATCH: Mike Leach discusses Armed Forces Bowl win, postgame fight

USATSI_13871968
Football

Armed Forces Bowl at the half

20201204_MB_vs_NorthTexas_SmithD_AP_3437
Basketball

Smith's big homecoming fuels MSU win in SEC opener at Georgia

USATSI_15223099
Football

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-Tulsa

USATSI_13871969
Football

How to watch/listen to Tulsa vs. Mississippi State in the Armed Forces Bowl

USATSI_13871968
News

MSU sports notebook: Bulldogs to Lone Star State and more

USATSI_15336996
Football

The secret ingredient: How MSU's defense exceeded expectations

IMG_0650
Basketball

MSU women's SEC home opener postponed

USATSI_15018863
Football

Here's where MSU's roster stands ahead of Armed Forces Bowl