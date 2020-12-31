WATCH: Mike Leach discusses Armed Forces Bowl win, postgame fight

It was an eventful Armed Forces Bowl to say the least. Mississippi State earned its first postseason win since 2017 with a 28-26 victory over No. 22 Tulsa, then afterwards, a major postgame brawl ensued. When the dust settled, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters to break down the game, as well as the fight. Watch above for full video of Leach's Armed Forces Bowl postgame press conference.

