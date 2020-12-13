WATCH: MSU head coach Mike Leach discusses loss to Auburn

The leader of the Bulldogs meets with reporters after MSU falls 24-10

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State's offensive troubles returned on Saturday night. After positive strides forward at Georgia and at Ole Miss, the Bulldogs couldn't get anything going on the offensive side in a 24-10 loss to the Auburn Tigers. The defeat dropped State to 2-7 overall this season.

Following the game, MSU head coach Mike Leach spoke with reporters to give his thoughts and discuss where his team stands with one regular season game remaining. Watch above for full video of Leach's postgame media session.

