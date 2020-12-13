FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: MSU head coach Mike Leach discusses loss to Auburn

The leader of the Bulldogs meets with reporters after MSU falls 24-10
Author:
Publish date:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State's offensive troubles returned on Saturday night. After positive strides forward at Georgia and at Ole Miss, the Bulldogs couldn't get anything going on the offensive side in a 24-10 loss to the Auburn Tigers. The defeat dropped State to 2-7 overall this season.

Following the game, MSU head coach Mike Leach spoke with reporters to give his thoughts and discuss where his team stands with one regular season game remaining. Watch above for full video of Leach's postgame media session.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

USATSI_15018863
Football

WATCH: MSU head coach Mike Leach discusses loss to Auburn

USATSI_15307666
Football

Mississippi State-Auburn halftime notes and thoughts

USATSI_14987313
Football

Mississippi State's K.J. Costello back active, but not starting, against Auburn

USATSI_15306122
Basketball

Missed free throws haunt Mississippi State in loss to Dayton

USATSI_13724784
Football

Marcus Murphy announces he's turning focus to 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_13434793
Football

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Auburn-Mississippi State

USATSI_15251801
Basketball

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses his team ahead of Saturday game against Dayton

USATSI_9640715
Football

Mississippi State football recruiting notes: Baseball commit pledges to play football too and more

IMG_9902
Football

How to watch/listen to Auburn at Mississippi State