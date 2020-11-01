SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's postgame media session following the loss at Alabama

Joel Coleman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – It was another week and another sluggish offensive performance for Mississippi State as the Bulldogs put up just 200 yards of offense in a 41-0 loss to No. 2 Alabama. After the game, State head coach Mike Leach met with reporters to discuss the health of quarterback K.J. Costello, the struggles of the offense and much, much more. Watch full video of Leach's media session above.

