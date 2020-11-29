SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach meets with reporters after Egg Bowl loss

Joel Coleman

OXFORD, Miss. – In his first-ever Egg Bowl, Mike Leach came up on the short end. Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs fell 31-24 to Ole Miss on Saturday night, despite strong showings from freshman quarterback Will Rogers, freshman receiver Jaden Walley and others. After the game, Leach met with reporters to discuss the loss and what it means for MSU moving forward. Watch above for full video.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Golden Egg goes to the Rebels even as Bulldogs continue to show future has promise

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-24 on Saturday night in the Egg Bowl

Joel Coleman

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-Ole Miss

Can the Bulldogs win for the third time in a row over the Rebels?

Joel Coleman

SEC to reschedule Mississippi State's football game against Missouri

Bulldogs and Tigers were originally slated to play in Starkville on December 5

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State unveils Egg Bowl uniform

Bulldogs will be wearing a lot of white in Oxford

Joel Coleman

On Egg Bowl Eve, Mississippi State remains a two-score underdog at Ole Miss

Bulldogs and Rebels square off at 3 p.m. Saturday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State women set for sudden season opener against Jackson State

Bulldogs and Tigers will now play on Sunday

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: Preview, Playmakers and Predictions for The Battle for the Golden Egg

Mississippi State and Ole Miss square off on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Bulldogs bombarded by 3s in loss to Liberty

Mississippi State falls to 0-2

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses his team's loss to Liberty

The Bulldogs fell 84-73 to the Flames on Thursday

Joel Coleman

How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at Ole Miss

The Bulldogs and Rebels are set to square off on Saturday

Joel Coleman