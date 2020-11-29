WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach meets with reporters after Egg Bowl loss

OXFORD, Miss. – In his first-ever Egg Bowl, Mike Leach came up on the short end. Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs fell 31-24 to Ole Miss on Saturday night, despite strong showings from freshman quarterback Will Rogers, freshman receiver Jaden Walley and others. After the game, Leach met with reporters to discuss the loss and what it means for MSU moving forward. Watch above for full video.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.