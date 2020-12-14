WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach previews Missouri and more

Mississippi State has one final regular season game in 2020. It comes this Saturday as the Bulldogs host Missouri at 2:30 p.m.

On Monday, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters for his weekly press conference to preview the upcoming game with the Tigers. He also discussed recruiting, the wild ride of the last few months dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and much more. Watch above for full video.

