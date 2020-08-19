WATCH: Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach's first press conference of preseason training camp

It wasn't the typical setting for a head coach to conduct his first press conference of preseason training camp, but on Tuesday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with reporters virtually over Zoom. Leach addressed multiple topics following the Bulldogs' first practice on the road to their September 26 season opener at LSU. Above is the complete session with Leach. On Wednesday night, the media is scheduled to talk with multiple Mississippi State players, so keep it tuned to Cowbell Corner for continuing coverage of Bulldog training camp and the 2020 season.

