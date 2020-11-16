Mississippi State's Mike Leach continuing Georgia preparations as schedule adjustments remain on table

Mississippi State is scheduled to face off with Georgia this coming Saturday...for now.

MSU, on the heels of getting last weekend's Auburn game postponed in large part due to issues surrounding COVID-19, looks to be on track to be ready to play its game this weekend – a contest scheduled to be at Georgia. However, on Monday, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter brought up the possibility of widespread Southeastern Conference schedule adjustments for this coming Saturday, including one scenario that might could see the league swapping course and playing the Mississippi State-Ole Miss Battle for the Golden Egg this week.

Though it appears unlikely at this point MSU will play any team other than Georgia this weekend, State head coach Mike Leach nonetheless addressed the topic of possibly having to adjust on the fly when he spoke with reporters at his Monday press conference.

"It'd be an unmitigated, torturous nuisance," Leach said of possibly having to play a different opponent than expected. "It'd be very difficult."

Leach noted that the rest of his Monday will be spent preparing for Georgia unless he hears otherwise. If the schedule is to change, the SEC would have to do so by tonight.

Watch Leach's full media session above to get his full thoughts on the matter, plus much more.

