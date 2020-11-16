SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Mississippi State's Mike Leach continuing Georgia preparations as schedule adjustments remain on table

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State is scheduled to face off with Georgia this coming Saturday...for now.

MSU, on the heels of getting last weekend's Auburn game postponed in large part due to issues surrounding COVID-19, looks to be on track to be ready to play its game this weekend – a contest scheduled to be at Georgia. However, on Monday, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter brought up the possibility of widespread Southeastern Conference schedule adjustments for this coming Saturday, including one scenario that might could see the league swapping course and playing the Mississippi State-Ole Miss Battle for the Golden Egg this week.

Though it appears unlikely at this point MSU will play any team other than Georgia this weekend, State head coach Mike Leach nonetheless addressed the topic of possibly having to adjust on the fly when he spoke with reporters at his Monday press conference.

"It'd be an unmitigated, torturous nuisance," Leach said of possibly having to play a different opponent than expected. "It'd be very difficult."

Leach noted that the rest of his Monday will be spent preparing for Georgia unless he hears otherwise. If the schedule is to change, the SEC would have to do so by tonight.

Watch Leach's full media session above to get his full thoughts on the matter, plus much more.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Egg Bowl game time set

Mississippi State and Ole Miss will do battle in the afternoon on November 28

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: What does Mississippi State have to do to finish strong?

The Bulldogs head to Georgia this weekend

Joel Coleman

MSU sports notebook: Bulldog hoops picks up a signee, golf coach resigns and SEC says football schedules could change

A trio of items from a busy Friday in Mississippi State athletics

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Marcus Murphy announces he's opting out of playing rest of season

A starting safety, Murphy has been a key piece of MSU's strong defense in 2020

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State men's basketball predicted to finish near bottom of league by SEC media

The Bulldogs will have a new-look team this season

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: No evidence of fraud in The Rumblings

It's another dive back into the listener mailbag

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State women's basketball gets Top-10 ranking in AP's preseason poll

Bulldogs tabbed as country's No. 6 team

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Mississippi State football sees its first COVID postponement

MSU and Auburn won't be playing this Saturday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-Auburn football game postponed as Bulldogs deal with COVID-19

Game rescheduled for December 12

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football notes: Marquiss Spencer honored, MSU-Georgia game time set and more

A lot happened around the Mississippi State football program on Monday

Joel Coleman