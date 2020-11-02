SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's weekly press conference ahead of Saturday's Vanderbilt game

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State will try to get back on the winning track after losing four straight games when the Bulldogs host Vanderbilt on Saturday. On Monday, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with the media to preview the game and give an update on where his team stands. Watch above for the full session.

