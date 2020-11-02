WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's weekly press conference ahead of Saturday's Vanderbilt game

Mississippi State will try to get back on the winning track after losing four straight games when the Bulldogs host Vanderbilt on Saturday. On Monday, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with the media to preview the game and give an update on where his team stands. Watch above for the full session.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.