SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: Mike Leach's weekly press conference ahead of Mississippi State vs. LSU

Joel Coleman

Only six days remain before Mississippi State kicks off the 2020 football season at LSU. With the game against the No. 6 Tigers drawing closer, Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Monday to preview the contest. Watch on as Leach discusses his quarterback situation, his team's youth on defense, playing in Death Valley and much, much more.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Leach expects K.J. Costello to be Mississippi State's starting quarterback at LSU

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach all but confirmed on Monday what has long been expected

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State a heavy underdog at LSU entering game week

The Bulldogs will be shooting for a big upset in the first game of the Mike Leach era

Joel Coleman

Takeaways from Mississippi State baseball's first fall scrimmage

The Bulldogs scrimmaged at Dudy Noble Field on Sunday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State still just outside AP Top 25 in latest poll

Bulldogs are on the outer fringes of the rankings heading into their opening game of the season

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/21): Mitch Moreland lives up to his nickname to push Padres to playoffs

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: Does an offseason of change benefit Mississippi State or LSU?

It's game week and the guys start looking ahead to Saturday in Baton Rouge

Joel Coleman

What we know – and still don't know – about Mississippi State entering game week

Some things seem for sure (and some things still don't) for the Bulldogs with the season opener now only days away

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/20): Graveman, Stratton strong in relief

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

Three more Bulldogs activated to NFL rosters as Farrod Green, Braxton Hoyett, Jordan Thomas elevated from practice squads

Green joins the Colts active roster while Hoyett is with the Chiefs and Thomas is with the Cardinals

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Five bold predictions for both Mississippi State and Ole Miss football

A look into the crystal ball to see what might be about to happen for the Bulldogs and Rebels in the months ahead

Joel Coleman