WATCH: Mike Leach's weekly press conference ahead of Mississippi State vs. LSU

Only six days remain before Mississippi State kicks off the 2020 football season at LSU. With the game against the No. 6 Tigers drawing closer, Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Monday to preview the contest. Watch on as Leach discusses his quarterback situation, his team's youth on defense, playing in Death Valley and much, much more.

