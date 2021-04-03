FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Mike Leach discusses MSU's Saturday spring football scrimmage

The Bulldogs got in some game-like action on Saturday
Mississippi State was back in action inside Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs scrimmaged on their home field as spring practice rolls on. 

So what MSU head coach Mike Leach think of the session? Watch the video at the top of this page to hear Leach's thoughts in his full post-scrimmage press conference.

