Mississippi State's Mike Leach discusses his perfect Thanksgiving plate, K.J. Costello's status and more on SEC Teleconference

With the Battle for the Golden Egg drawing closer, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach talked with reporters on Wednesday's Southeastern Conference teleconference. Here are a few highlights from what Leach said as the Bulldogs get set to battle instate rival Ole Miss on Saturday at 3 p.m. central in Oxford:

On improved offensive line play: "I think it's huge. I think that was one of the biggest differences (at Georgia). I think in some places, we were tough enough to play the whole game. I thought we played together better. I think going forward, that's a step we've got to consistently take even by a bigger margin than we did last week. I think that's a starting point. I thought it was the best protection we've had this year, but it's still not as good as we need."

On if MSU's roster numbers are still touch-and-go this week: "Yes probably. It has been the last several weeks. We were below the number last week, we just played."

On if he's done anything different this week: "We're practicing earlier since we don't have school. It feels like there's a higher level of focus, you know."

On if quarterback K.J. Costello has been practicing: "He comes and goes. We'll see (if he plays the rest of this year). We'll just have to battle it out and see who comes to the top."

On his perfect Thanksgiving plate: "OK, white meat with gravy. A little bit of stuffing – not too much because you don't want it to take up too much space for the good stuff. Greens. Mashed potatoes – gravy over all that too. And then my daughter makes blackberry pie. Maybe a blackberry pie."

On where he ranks Thanksgiving among the holidays: "I think behind Christmas, Halloween and Fourth of July. So fourth maybe."

