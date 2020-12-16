FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach signing day press conference

The leader of the Bulldogs talks about his new players and this year's recruiting process
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State welcomed in a host of new Bulldogs on Wednesday as the early signing period got underway. There were hits and some misses for sure with MSU getting the signatures of several prized recruits, but losing out on a couple of others that were once verbally committed to State. 

On Wednesday, with the dust from the day settling, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters and discussed his new players, the recruiting process, the plan going forward and more. Watch above for full video of Leach's signing day press conference.

