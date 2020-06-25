Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State's Mike Leach discusses football in a pandemic and Kylin Hill (and has fun with Kiffin too)

Joel Coleman

Mike Leach had quite the day at the Mississippi Capitol on Thursday. As college coaches and administrators met with legislators to try and get the state flag changed. Leach found time to have a little fun with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, as well as talk a little football. See Leach's playful moment with Kiffin in the tweet below and watch Leach discuss the last few months – as well as address Kylin Hill's much-publicized tweet from earlier this week – in the video above.

