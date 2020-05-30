Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Tell me a Mike Leach story: MSU outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr.

Joel Coleman

Intermittently over the next few days and weeks, Cowbell Corner is hoping to share stories from some of those associated with Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. If you missed it earlier this week, you can CLICK HERE to read how an out-of-the-blue letter from running backs coach Eric Mele has led to Mele working for Leach for years. Here, Mississippi State outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr., tells of one of his first-ever experiences learning the Leach offensive style.

"One of the best stories I like to tell is, my tie to Coach Leach starts with Oklahoma in 1999. When I got hired as receivers coach and Coach (Bob) Stoops, who came from Florida as defensive coordinator and brought me up there…We all get there and we’re all recruiting and we all spend a month or so doing that. Then when it’s time to get ready for spring ball, we all sit around and start meeting and talk about what we have to do to get ready for the spring. So we have our first offensive meeting. We all know each other. We’d been there a couple months. But we walk in the room. It’s me, Jonathan Hayes the tight ends coach, Cale Gundy is the running backs coach, Mark Mangino is the offensive line coach and Coach Leach (is offensive coordinator). We get in there and said, ‘Do you have a playbook?’ He says, ‘No.’ We said, ‘Do you have anything in writing, written down?’ He goes, ‘No. I’ve got nothing written down at all.’ We go, ‘Do you have any tape we can watch?’ He says, ‘Sure. Here’s a bunch of tape.’ It’s from (Leach’s stint as an assistant at) Kentucky and it’s (quarterback) Tim Couch and a bunch of good receivers and they’re all running all over the place. We have all kinds of questions, then he gets up and he starts drawing on the board. And Coach Leach was the quarterbacks coach at Kentucky. He had a coordinator title or something, but he really didn’t have much of a track record. We didn’t know much about him. Nobody did. We were like, ‘Well what do you want to do?’ He says, ‘Let’s start drawing it up.’ And he’s left-handed, so when he draws, every now and then he’ll rub (what he’s drawn) with his hand and he’ll draw a play here and then another one over here, and we all looked around like, ‘What are we doing?’ It was interesting. It was, ‘We’re going to be in this set. The running back is going to run this way." Cale Gundy, the running backs coach, was kind of particular about protections and how are we going to block this front and how are we going to handle this look. (Leach) said, ‘Listen. You go over here and this guy is going to go over here and the quarterback is going to come back and just throw to the open guy.’ We go, ‘Excuse me?’ I’ll never forget it. It was interesting just looking at all the other coaches and just looking around like, ‘What are we doing?’ We got out there and started practicing and Coach Leach went out and found Josh Heupel. We brought him in to be the QB and that year, we had the lead in every game we played. I think we finished the year 7-5, but had the lead in every game we played. Then the next year, (Leach) takes the Texas Tech job. And we actually win the national championship (at Oklahoma) the year he leaves, which was interesting. But yeah, that first year watching him draw on the board was very unique. But again, we got out there and started playing and the QB started making decisions and hitting guys. But it was, that was a fun year to be a part of."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Full Q&A: MSU running backs coach Eric Mele talks Kylin Hill, Jo'Quavious Marks and more

Mississippi State running backs coach Eric Mele talks about how to be a successful running back in an air-raid offense and more

Joel Coleman

Where will State’s tight ends fit in Mike Leach’s air raid?

Geor'quarius Spivey, Brad Cumbest and Dontea Jones all have track records of being pass catchers and could still fit Mike Leach's pass-happy style.

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: The start of the Jackie Sherrill era

A deep dive into the beginning of one of the most memorable times in Mississippi State football history

Joel Coleman

Tell me a Mike Leach story: MSU running backs coach Eric Mele

There are plenty of good Mike Leach stories. Mississippi State running backs coach Eric Mele shares one of his.

Joel Coleman

Air-Raid Superstar? Kylin Hill will have chance to shine in Mike Leach's offense

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill could have his best year yet under Mike Leach

Joel Coleman

Coming home: The last 12 years and the reunion of Mississippi State and Ron Polk

After a messy split a dozen years ago, Ron Polk is happy to officially be back at the school he's synonymous with

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Persistence paying off: Former Bulldog Jacob Lindgren on cusp of completing comeback to the big leagues

Jacob Lindgren has overcome two elbow surgeries and is knocking at the door of being in the Chicago White Sox bullpen.

Logan Lowery

T&L Wednesday: All-football Rumblings

It's a football-themed edition of T&L's weekly Rumblings

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Christian MacLeod chosen as All-American

MacLeod earned Third-Team honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

Joel Coleman

Will Dak soon get the deal he wants with Dallas?

Cowboys, Prescott have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal or Prescott will be on franchise tag in 2020

Joel Coleman