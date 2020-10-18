WATCH: Mike Leach postgame press conference after Mississippi State's 28-14 loss to Texas A&M

For the third straight game, Mississippi State couldn't get anything going offensively on Saturday. The Bulldogs ultimately fell 28-14 to the Texas A & M Aggies. After the game, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters to discuss his team's loss and where the group stands moving forward. Watch above for full video.

