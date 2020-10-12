WATCH: Mississippi State's Mike Leach meets with the media ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M

On the heels of a second-straight disappointing offensive performance, Mississippi State is 1-2 and looking to get back into the win column this Saturday against Texas A & M. Ahead of the Bulldogs' showdown with the Aggies, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Monday to discuss where his team stands. Watch above for full video as Leach discusses his quarterback situation, delves deeper into his previous comments regarding the State roster and more.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.