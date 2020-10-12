SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State's Mike Leach meets with the media ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M

Joel Coleman

On the heels of a second-straight disappointing offensive performance, Mississippi State is 1-2 and looking to get back into the win column this Saturday against Texas A&M. Ahead of the Bulldogs' showdown with the Aggies, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Monday to discuss where his team stands. Watch above for full video as Leach discusses his quarterback situation, delves deeper into his previous comments regarding the State roster and more.

