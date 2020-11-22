WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach meets with reporters after his Bulldogs give Georgia a big scare

Mississippi State went into Georgia on Saturday night shorthanded. With only 49 scholarship players available, almost everyone assumed MSU was headed for certain defeat against a better brand of Bulldog. Well State did suffer the loss, but not before putting a mighty scare into Georgia. So even in defeat, did this loss turn Mississippi State's season and the future completely around? MSU head coach Mike Leach talked about that and much more with reporters after the game. Watch above for full video.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.