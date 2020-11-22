SI.com
WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach meets with reporters after his Bulldogs give Georgia a big scare

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State went into Georgia on Saturday night shorthanded. With only 49 scholarship players available, almost everyone assumed MSU was headed for certain defeat against a better brand of Bulldog. Well State did suffer the loss, but not before putting a mighty scare into Georgia. So even in defeat, did this loss turn Mississippi State's season and the future completely around? MSU head coach Mike Leach talked about that and much more with reporters after the game. Watch above for full video.

