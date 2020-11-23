SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State's Mike Leach discusses the Egg Bowl, his team's roster situation and more

Joel Coleman

The Battle for the Golden Egg is here (we think). Mississippi State and Ole Miss are scheduled to renew acquaintances in Oxford this Saturday, so long as there are no last-minute schedule adjustments. The Bulldogs are still dealing with low roster numbers for a multitude of reasons, but as of Monday afternoon, the Egg Bowl is on. State head coach Mike Leach met with reporters to discuss the upcoming rivalry game and more. Watch above for full video.

Football

