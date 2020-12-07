SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach meets with reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State is set for a 6:30 p.m. central game this Saturday against Auburn and leading up to it, MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Monday for his weekly press conference to discuss where his team stands. Watch above for full video as Leach dives into a number of topics involving the Bulldogs – from possible bowl games, to recruiting and more:

