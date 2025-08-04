Lebby knows fixing Mississippi State’s lack of finishing woes priority
Mississippi State spent much of 2024 chasing games in the final quarter.
By the time they got to the fourth quarter, the guys up front were wore out and the guys behind them weren't up to the challenge of holding on or getting momentum.
The result for the Bulldogs with a first-year coach in Jeff Lebby, finished 2-10 overall and 0-8 in SEC play. Those last-quarter struggles framed the narrative as the program looks to 2025.
The Bulldogs’ two wins last season against Eastern Kentucky and UMass came by sizable margins. Mississippi State spent those fourth quarters running out the clock.
In nearly every other contest, the final period revealed the program’s lack of depth and experience, especially on the defensive line.
“We didn’t have the horses to win a lot of wars in the trenches, and that cost us deeper in ball games,” Lebby said after the season. “We have to get bigger and fresher up front to compete in this league.”
Mississippi State averaged just 6 minutes, 29 seconds of fourth-quarter possession in 2024. Opponents exploited a worn-down defense, frequently using run-heavy drives to salt away wins.
In the Egg Bowl finale, Ole Miss held possession for more than 10 minutes in the fourth quarter and ran 22 plays, sealing a 26-14 victory while the Bulldogs managed just one possession.
The Bulldogs scored 72 fourth-quarter points for the season, only slightly more than their 62-point first-quarter total. Their third-down conversion rate in the fourth quarter stood at 39%, not enough to mount comebacks or protect narrow leads.
In games against Arizona State, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, Mississippi State entered the fourth quarter within a score, but failed to close out any of them.
“We played like we had nothing to lose at times, but we have to finish,” Lebby said. “We need complementary football. Defense gets stops, offense turns those into points. It all goes hand in hand.”
A season-ending shoulder injury to starting quarterback Blake Shapen in September forced the Bulldogs into further transition, with the offensive line also hit by injuries and inexperience.
Lebby, who arrived with a reputation for high-tempo offense, has focused offseason recruiting and transfer efforts on bolstering both the offensive and defensive fronts.
“You sit in one front all year long, you’re a sitting duck,” Lebby said during preseason camp. “We’ve got to be able to change the front up both on the offensive line and on the defensive line. We need more big bodies. We need to be fresher in the fourth quarter.”
He probably didn't have a lot of options. That was due to the first year in a system and simply a lack of talent to get it done.
The 2025 roster will feature several newcomers, including transfers on both lines. Lebby has stressed the importance of “toughness” in SEC play and said the program must develop depth to avoid repeating last season’s late-game fades.
Mississippi State’s focus heading into Lebby’s second season is clear: improve conditioning, grow depth and execute in the final quarter.
The Bulldogs believe added size and experience will allow them to close out games, not just compete in them.
“We’re building a culture where toughness matters,” Lebby said. “If we want to win in this league, we have to finish. That’s the message every day.”
Changes have been made and State will start the season on the road in a game that, on paper, they should win against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Miss.
It will be a chance to see, though, if all the new faces have blended in time for the season. Lebby is hoping it did.