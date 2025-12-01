Mississippi State flips Auburn commit ahead of national signing day
National Signing Day is less than 48 hours away and Mississippi State just landed a major commitment.
Hartfield Academy (Flowood, Miss.) safety Bralan Womack has flipped his commitment from Auburn to Mississippi State on Monday, according to a report from 247Sports’ Tom Loy.
The 6-foot, 195-pound safety had been committed to Auburn since August before Auburn coach Hugh Freeze was fired. According to Loy, once Freeze’s status became shaky at Auburn, Womack started looking at other options which is when Mississippi State entered the picture.
"I see what Lebby is building in Starkville," Womack said in the 247Sports report. "I see the future Kamario Taylor has as a captain and leader of this team. I feel like I can come in and help him be a captain and leader on the defensive side of the ball. Nothing would be better than helping this place get back to where it used to be and getting them their first national championship.
"Coach Lebby is a coach I've known since he stepped onto campus two years ago. I believe in him to make the right decisions for this program, but I also see that he has tremendous trust in his young guys. I feel like I can come in and help contribute to that in a big way."
Womack is rated as a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He’s ranked as the No. 2 safety in the nation by Rivals and No. 4 by 247Sports. Both recruiting services have him as the Magnolia State’s No. 2 overall recruit.
Safety is a position of need for the Bulldogs with three graduating seniors getting most of the snaps at the positions this season.
“When you look at us defensively, obviously the safety position with those three guys, being seniors and not being back, guys that played, almost every snap for us this year,” Lebby said about the safety position being a position of need.