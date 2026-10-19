Mississippi State football has plenty to fix after its embarrassing 31-0 loss to LSU, but head coach Jeff Lebby believes one key to moving forward is getting more production from the players waiting for their opportunity.

As the Bulldogs prepare to host Oklahoma on Saturday, October 24, developing reliable depth could be critical to salvaging their season. Injuries to quarterback Kamario Taylor and running back Fluff Bothwell exposed the challenges Mississippi State faces when its top playmakers are unavailable.

Lebby’s message is straightforward: Players must learn from their opportunities, gain experience and execute when their number is called.

Mississippi State quarterback Parker “Billy” Puckett (15) passes the ball during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeff Lebby Emphasizes Experience and Execution

According to James Murphy, Lebby discussed the importance of player development and the expectations that remain regardless of who takes the field.

“Regardless of who is on the field, the expectation is to execute,” Lebby said.

He pointed to Colin Wilson’s improvement as an example of what can happen when a player receives meaningful playing time.

“Colin Wilson played the best that he's played. Why? Because it was now the second game that he's played a ton of football in,” Lebby explained.

Lebby added that players should experience significant growth after appearing in multiple games because they have already encountered situations they can learn from and correct.

The message matters for a Mississippi State team that cannot always rely on its starters to remain healthy. Backups need more than practice repetitions. They need experience recognizing defensive looks, making decisions under pressure and responding when something goes wrong.

For Lebby, that development must translate into execution on game day.

Billy Puckett’s First Start Shows Why Depth Matters

Mississippi State's loss to LSU offered a difficult example of the challenge facing inexperienced backups.

With Taylor sidelined by a foot injury, redshirt freshman walk-on Billy Puckett received his first career start. Puckett finished 16-of-26 for 121 yards and an interception, while the Bulldogs failed to score against the Tigers.

The performance was not what Mississippi State needed, but it also represented a major learning opportunity for a young quarterback thrown into a difficult road environment against an SEC opponent.

Puckett now has firsthand experience with the speed, pressure and decision-making required at this level. Whether he receives another opportunity, that experience can help prepare him for future situations.

The same principle applies across the roster. When backups are better prepared to step in, injuries become less damaging and the offense has a greater chance of maintaining consistency.

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) looks to throw a pass in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kentucky Wildcats at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma Presents Another Opportunity for Growth

Mississippi State will look to respond against Oklahoma after its shutout loss to LSU. Taylor could return if he recovers sufficiently from his foot injury, but his availability should not be taken for granted.

Even if the starting quarterback returns, the Bulldogs need their depth to improve. Injuries can happen at any position, and dependable backups can be the difference between maintaining momentum and watching a season unravel.

Building that level of consistency requires more than talented starters. It takes preparation, adaptability and players who can perform when called upon.

Mississippi State's loss to LSU exposed a depth problem that cannot be solved overnight. But if the Bulldogs can turn difficult game experience into better execution, they have an opportunity to become a more resilient team.

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