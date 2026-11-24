Mississippi State may have a difficult decision to make after the 2026 football season, and one number could play a major role in determining Jeff Lebby's future in Starkville.

If the Bulldogs decide to move on from their head coach on Dec. 1, 2026, they would reportedly owe him approximately $7.65 million in buyout money. That figure represents 75% of his remaining salary under the five-year contract he signed when Mississippi State hired him in November 2023.

For a program trying to find its footing in the SEC, that is still a considerable amount of money. However, compared with what other SEC programs have paid to move on from their coaches in recent years, it is a relatively manageable exit.

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby walks across the field prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff Lebby's Buyout Would Be Among the Lowest in the SEC

Lebby is currently in the third year of his original five-year agreement with Mississippi State. His 2026 salary is $4.5 million, with an annual increase of $150,000 built into the contract.

The reported $7.65 million buyout would make him the SEC's lowest-buyout coaching dismissal since 2023, excluding his predecessor, Zach Arnett. Arnett was fired during his first season in Starkville, making the comparison particularly relevant for a program that has already gone through a coaching change recently.

Money alone does not determine whether a coach keeps his job. Still, Mississippi State's administration would have to consider whether paying that amount is worth starting over again.

Lebby arrived as the program's 36th head coach on Nov. 26, 2023. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator was taking on his first head coaching position after spending roughly two decades working his way through the coaching ranks.

The expectations were never going to be simple. Competing in the SEC is difficult enough, and Mississippi State has struggled to find consistent success against some of the conference's top programs.

Egg Bowl Could Change Lebby's Future

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Despite the frustration surrounding the season, Mississippi State has one more opportunity to finish on a positive note.

The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee Tech 34-16 on Nov. 21, snapping a six-game losing streak and giving their home crowd something to celebrate. It was an important result, but the final game against Ole Miss carries considerably more weight.

A victory in the Egg Bowl would make Mississippi State bowl eligible and give the program a chance to carry some momentum into the offseason. More importantly, it could strengthen the argument for giving Lebby another season.

There are also reasons to believe the Bulldogs could look different in 2027. Quarterback Kamario Taylor's return would give the offense a familiar leader, while several players who made an impact this season are expected to return.

That does not erase the problems Mississippi State experienced throughout 2026. But a healthier roster and another offseason could provide Lebby with an opportunity to show what this program can become.

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin greets Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby before the game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Has a Decision to Make

A $7.65 million buyout makes firing Lebby a realistic financial option, but it does not necessarily make it the right football decision.

If the Bulldogs struggle against Ole Miss, the pressure surrounding his future could become even louder. If they pull off the upset, reach bowl eligibility and show signs of progress, the conversation may look very different.

For now, Mississippi State has a number to consider and one game left to play. The Egg Bowl could end up being more important to Lebby's future than any buyout figure.

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