Maroon Moments of Levity: 3rd and 93

Joel Coleman

There are many serious matters occurring right now in the state of Mississippi – from the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to the discussions over possibly changing the state flag. As important as those issues are, it's probably a good idea to give your mind at least a bit of a break and laugh a little bit. 

Cowbell Corner hopes to help you with finding some humor periodically over the coming days by presenting you with Maroon Moments of Levity. These will be brief looks back at situations in Mississippi State history that will hopefully, at the least, bring a few smiles to faces. Here is today's moment:

3rd and 93 – Mississippi State at Louisiana Tech – Sept. 9, 2017

To be completely accurate, it was actually 3rd and goal for Louisiana Tech...from their own 7-yard line. 

The game was well in hand. MSU would go on to win 57-21 and was already up 57-14 early in the fourth quarter. Louisiana Tech was driving and looking to at least make the final score look better. On 2nd and goal, insanity ensued. Only six yards away from the end zone, the madness started when the snap on second down went soaring over the head of Louisiana Tech quarterback J'Mar Smith. From there, a mad dash for the football ensued and, well, it's probably better if you just watch...

All told, it was a loss of 87 yards for Louisiana Tech. And as you might've guessed, Louisiana Tech punted two plays later – on what was technically 4th and goal. You don't see that every day. 

What a wild, crazy moment that could only be made better by adding just the right music:

Football

